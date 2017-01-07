"Switching to a tiered system continues to keep outpatient medication costs low for veterans," said VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. David J. Shulkin. "Reducing their out-of-pocket costs encourages greater adherence to prescribed outpatient medications and reduces the risk of fragmented care that results when multiple pharmacies are used; another way that VA is providing better service to veterans."

This new regulation eliminates the formula used to calculate future rate increases and establishes three classes of outpatient medications identified as Tier 1, Preferred Generics; Tier 2, Non-Preferred Generics including over-the-counter medications; and Tier 3, Brand Name. Copayment amounts for each tier would be fixed and vary depending upon the class of outpatient medication in the tier.

These copayment amounts will be effective Feb. 27:

$5 for a 30-day or less supply - Tier 1 outpatient medication

$8 for a 30-day or less supply - Tier 2 outpatient medication

$11 for a 30-day or less supply - Tier 3 outpatient medication

These changes apply to veterans without a service-connected condition, or veterans with a disability rated less than 50 percent who are receiving outpatient treatment for a non-service connected condition, and whose annual income exceeds the limit set by law. Medication copayments do not apply to former Prisoners of War, catastrophically disabled veterans, or those covered by other exceptions as set by law.

Copayments stop each calendar year for veterans in Priority Groups 2-8 once a $700 cap is reached. [Source VA press Release 12/12/2016]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.