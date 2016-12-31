Reasons you might need hearing help

DoD reports. Hearing loss and tinnitus are among the most common service-connected disabilities, according to the VA. Noise exposure is one of the leading causes - especially gun or mortar fire or explosions. "But any sustained noise over a period of time is damaging," says Paige Peterson, an audiologist in Austin, Texas. And many servicemembers "are not necessarily using [hearing protection] equipment provided to them or are not using [it] properly," according to a 2011 report on DoD hearing conservation programs from the Government Accountability Office. Hearing loss affects all aspects of life, from relationships to income. With poor hearing, job performance suffers and income drops, according to the Better Hearing Institute. People with untreated hearing loss are more likely to be unemployed and less likely to participate in social activities, says the National Council on Aging.

Despite the widespread need for hearing help, only one in three people suffering from disabling hearing loss wear a hearing aid. In fact, the average person with severe hearing loss waits more than 10 years before finally seeking treatment. "That's because hearing loss often occurs gradually, so people are in denial - they think their hearing is not that bad," says Dr. SreekantCherukuri, a board-certified ear, nose, and throat surgeon in Chicago. "Some people think a hearing aid will make them look old, but what really makes you look old is frequently saying, 'What?' and having the TV volume turned way up," he says. Cost is an issue for many. Quality aids often cost thousands of dollars each (and most people need two - one per ear). "In my practice, I see patients who would benefit from hearing aids but cannot afford them," Cherukuri says. But while you might not realize how loud your TV is, your friends and family do notice. "People tend to finally walk into my office because their spouse made them," Peterson says. If you're still resisting, these three facts might convince you to get your hearing tested - and treated.

1. A hearing aid can quiet the ear ringing. If you suffer from tinnitus better known as "ringing in the ears" you know how annoying the affliction can be. "Tinnitus is usually a result of high-frequency hearing loss," says Cherukuri. "Hearing aids can amplify those frequencies and make the tinnitus less noticeable." About 60 percent of tinnitus patients said hearing aids provided some relief, according to a 2007 survey reported by the American Tinnitus Association. "The relief I get from the tinnitus is one of the main reasons I wear hearing aids myself," Peterson says.

2. Today's devices aren't your dad's hearing aids. Perhaps you remember a relative who spent a ton of money on hearing aids decades ago - then kept them stashed in a drawer. So you think, why bother? Forget about those old aids, Paige says. "There is no comparison. Old hearing aids amplified the entire speech range the exact same amount. But hearing aids today work like an equalizer on a stereo. Depending on the number of adjustable sections your hearing aid has, the more fine-tuned it will be to your hearing loss."

3. Get more out of life. Whether you're spending time with friends, taking a walk in the park, or putting in a day at the office, if you can't hear what's going on around you, you're missing out. People who need, but don't use, hearing aids are more likely to feel sad, depressed, and isolated, according to the National Council on Aging. But once they start wearing a hearing aid, their family and work relationships and outlook on life recovered, surveys show.

Hearing aids can be very expensive. Where can a military retiree turn for help? For many, the VA is not an option because of VA eligibility requirements. TRICARE usually does not cover hearing aids for military retirees. Medicare typically does not cover hearing exams or hearing aids for routine reasons; Medicare usually only covers hearing exams and aids if you have a doctor's order due to a medical problem. The DoD-sponsored Retiree At-Cost Hearing Aid Program (RACHAP) might be an answer for some. However, there are challenges with the program. The program is open to all uniformed services retirees - including retired National Guard and Reserve members - under certain conditions. You have to call the audiology facility to determine the certain conditions if you are a U.S. Public Health Service or NOAA member. RACHAP does not provide services to family members of military retirees.

The available hearing aids are leading-edge technology - the same offered to active duty servicemembers. RACHAP provides these hearing aids at greatly reduced prices. You do have to pay for the hearing aids. However, hearing aids that typically cost thousands of dollars might be available for hundreds of dollars - a fraction of the retail cost - or at the very least, a significant savings. Retirees typically are not charged for their hearing exam, the fitting and programming of hearing aids, or follow-up visits. RACHAP is offered at military audiology clinics in select locations. There are only 11 participating locations in the lower 48 states and 15 outside the lower 48 states and overseas. You can find all of the locations and their contact information at www.militaryaudiology.org/aids .

Your service and the service of the facility do not matter. Because the locations that offer RACHAP might not be close to your home, appointments are necessary. You also might have to stay in the location of the participating RACHAP facility for a few days to complete your appointments, or you might have to make two trips. You are responsible for your transportation and lodging, so make sure to weigh all costs involved with the RACHAP (to include possible follow-up visits) against purchasing hearing aids in your community. Another possible option is to call the clinic and determine if they can work long distance with your doctor in your home town. No guarantees with this option. The purchase of hearing aids and the cost of travel and lodging can be tax-deductible if you meet IRS requirements. Talk to your tax specialist about the tax deduction for medical expenses and whether you qualify. [Source: MOAA News Exchange — Shane Ostrom — June 6, 2016]

