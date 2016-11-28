Vehicles broke down alongside the road

Answer: The State Patrol uses paint markers to help provide Troopers with a record of the date and time when a Trooper first observes an unattended or abandoned vehicle upon a highway. Marking the vehicle facilitates its removal in a timely manner, thereby expediting the safe, orderly flow of traffic.

The paint marker itself is a water based neon color. They can be purchased at most retail stores that deal in automotive or decorative type supplies, and also online.

