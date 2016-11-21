When you get your referral, your regional contractor will send a letter with the name and location of your specialty provider. The letter will also tell you what care is authorized, the length of time you are authorized to receive that care, and the type and number of visits you are allowed before you need another referral. If you would like a provider that is different than the one provided in your letter, you must call your regional contractor. Family members with special needs require special considerations. There are resources and information available to help you get the care your family needs. However, you must contact your regional contractor to make sure you have access to the most current list of providers and have the most current information about those providers.

You can reach your contractor by phone. Health Net is the north region contractor and can be reached at 1-877-874-2273. Human Military is the contractor for the south region and can be reached at 1-800-444-5445. The west region contractor is UnitedHealthcare. They can be reached at 1-877-988-9378. If you are in doubt as to which region you are located in refer to the following or visit the TRICARE website www.tricare.mil/About/Regions:

• North Region: Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa (Rock Island area), Kentucky (except Fort Campbell), Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri (St. Louis area), New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

• South Region: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (excluding El Paso area), and Fort Campbell, Kentucky

• West Region: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa (excludes Rock Island arsenal area), Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri (except St. Louis area), Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas (southwestern corner including El Paso), Utah, Washington and Wyoming. [Source: Health.mil — July 1, 2016 ++]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.