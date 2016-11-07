License questions answered

Question 2: I was told that I can lose my driver's license if I get too many speeding tickets. Is this true?

Answer 2: Yes, there are several ways to lose your driving license privileges. Let me name a few:

• Criminal Vehicular Homicide or Injury

• Driving While Impaired

• Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

• A felony in the commission of which a motor vehicle was used

• Failure to stop and disclose identity and render aid, in the event of a motor vehicle accident, resulting in the death or personal injury of another

• Perjury or the making of a false affidavit or statement to the department under any law relating to the ownership or operation of a motor vehicle

• School Bus Stop Arm violations

• A person driving in excess of 100 miles per hour

• Illegal purchase of alcohol or tobacco

• Controlled Substance offenses

• Underage Drinking

• Theft of gasoline

• Permitting an unlawful or fraudulent use of the license

• Fail to appear (court) or pay fines

• Is incompetent to drive a motor vehicle as determined in a judicial proceeding

• Is a habitually reckless or negligent driver of a motor vehicle

• Is a habitual violator of the traffic laws

Note that speeding violations are generally petty misdemeanors but three speeding violations (or any three moving violations) within a 12-month period will enhance the violation to a misdemeanor. This would be a mandatory court appearance where you will see a judge. It is at this point where you can lose your driver's license privileges for "too many speeding tickets."

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).