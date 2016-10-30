VA issues final rule for Camp Lejeune toxic exposure

Visit www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/camp-lejeune for more information on benefits and services for Camp Lejeune veterans. This rule does not impact disability compensation benefits. VA is still in the process of finalizing a rule to grant Camp Lejeune veterans presumptive disability compensation for eight of the 15 medical conditions found to be associated with exposure to the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune. However, veterans who have been diagnosed with any of the 15 conditions should file a claim when possible to preserve the effective date. To contact a County Service Officer for assistance filing a disability compensation claim, visit: www.vfw.org/NVS . [Source: NAUS Weekly Update — July 22, 2016]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.