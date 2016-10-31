What is the correct hand position for the steering wheel?

Answer: There is no law stating how many hands on a steering wheel or what position they are to be in when operating a motor vehicle. The Minnesota driver's manual provides a suggestion for vehicles equipped with airbags. Try to maintain at least 10 inches between yourself and the steering wheel. Keep your hands on the 8 and 4 o'clock or 9 and 3 o'clock positions on the steering wheel. Avoid the 10 and 2 o'clock position. Keep your thumbs turned out on the steering wheel. Front passenger seats should be moved as far back as possible. Read your operator's manual before driving or riding in a vehicle equipped with airbags. For more information about the use of seat belts, airbags, and car safety seats, visit the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety Website at ots.dps.mn.gov.

Vehicles equipped with a manual transmission are going to require the driver to take one hand off of the steering wheel to shift gears. My suggestion is to keep both hands on the steering wheel as much as possible, your eyes to the road, constantly scanning the road, shoulders and ditches. I would also recommend checking your rearview and side mirrors often for approaching traffic.

