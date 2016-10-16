"Some veterans find it difficult to attend the flu shot clinics at the St. Cloud VA or one of the VA community clinics," said David A. Anderson, Wadena County Veteran Service Officer. "So this fall we've asked the VA to bring the flu shot clinic to us."

Veterans currently receiving health care through the VA can get a free flu shot on Monday, Oct. 17 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Elmer Goche VFW Post 3922, located at 213 1st Street SE.

Non-enrolled veterans may also obtain information on how to apply for VA benefits, including health care, at the flu clinic.

"The St. Cloud VA is also hosting other flu clinics, and as always veterans can get their flu shot in conjunction with other scheduled appointments at any of the St. Cloud VA locations," said Anderson.

During October, flu shot clinics will also be held at the St. Cloud VA on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, in the west lobby of the main entrance (Building 1).

Additional flu shot clinics are planned at the VA outpatient clinics in Alexandria and Brainerd.

At the Brainerd VA Clinic, flu shots will be given on Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the Max J. Beilke VA Clinic in Alexandria, flu shots will be given on Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All veterans are encouraged to apply for the VA benefits their military service has earned, including enrollment in the VA health care system. For information on benefits or enrolling for VA health care, contact the Wadena County Veterans Service Office at 218 631-7617. [Source VAMC St Cloud press release]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.