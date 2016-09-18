Question: What are the driver's license requirements and equipment laws for the new three-wheel type motorcycle vehicles?

An auto cycle is a motorcycle that:

• has three wheels in contact with the ground;

• is designed with seating that does not require operators or any occupants to straddle or sit astride it;

• has a steering wheel;

• is equipped with antilock brakes; and

• is originally manufactured to meet federal motor vehicle safety standards for motorcycles.

Under the revised law, a person may operate an auto cycle with a valid driver's license. A motorcycle endorsement or a three-wheel motorcycle restriction is not required. Someone in an auto cycle can drive one of these on a regular class D driver's license with no motorcycle endorsement or restrictions.

Persons riding within an enclosed cab auto cycle are exempt from wearing protective headgear and eye-protective device. A properly adjusted and fastened seat belt, including both the shoulder and lap belt when the auto cycle is so equipped, shall be worn by the driver and any passengers.

Polaris Slingshots, for example, are open cab and would then require proper headgear/eye protection.

Since the auto cycle seats are not straddled but equipped with regular seats and have the use of seat belts — all seat belt and child restraint laws would apply.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).