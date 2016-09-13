Can bee boxes be in highway right of ways?

Question: I drive truck for a living and was talking with some folks the other day and was wondering if there is any regulation to these bee boxes in proximity to the highway. I travel all over and see a lot of them. I've noticed when I pass by these areas I find quite a few bees blasted on my windshield. They also leave their honey residue on there. I know it's honey because I tasted it.

Answer: The placing of objects on a state highway right-of-way is illegal and can be dangerous. The bee boxes or as the beekeepers' call them "bee yards," would not be allowed in the right of way either.

For more information on installing and setting up bee yards, I suggest checking with the local city, township or county where you live.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).