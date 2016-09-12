Senior discounts offered in several restuarants
One of the advantages of being older is senior discounts in restaurants. Here is a list of restaurants that offer discounts to seniors. Keep this list and send a copy to your senior friends and relatives. Note: you must ask for your discount.
Restaurants
Applebee's: 15 percent off with Golden Apple Card (60+)
Arby's: 10 percent off (55+)
Ben & Jerry's: 10 percent off (60+)
Bennigan's: Discount varies by location (60+)
Bob's Big Boy: Discount varies by location (60+)
Boston Market: 10 percent off (65+)
Burger King: 10 percent off (60+)
Chick-Fil-A: 10 percent off or free small drink or coffee (55+)
Chili's: 10 percent off (55+)
CiCi's Pizza: 10 percent off (60+)
Denny's: 10 percent off, 20% off for AARP members (55 +)
Dunkin' Donuts: 10 percent off or free coffee (55+)
Einstein's Bagels: 10 percent off baker's dozen of bagels (60+)
Fuddrucker's: 10 percent off any senior platter (55+)
Gatti's Pizza: 10 percent off (60+)
Golden Corral: 10 percent off (60+)
Hardee's: $0.33 beverages everyday (65+)
IHOP: 10 percent off (55+)
Jack in the Box: Up to 20 percent off (55+)
KFC: Free small drink with any meal (55+)
Krispy Kreme: 10 percent off (50+)
Long John Silver's: Various discounts at locations (55+)
McDonald's: Discounts on coffee everyday (55+)
Mrs. Fields: 10 percent off at participating locations (60+)
Shoney's: 10 percent off
Sonic: 10 percent off or free beverage (60+)
Steak 'n Shake: 10 percent off every Monday & Tuesday (50+)
Subway: 10 percent off (60+)
Sweet Tomatoes: 10 percent off (62+)
Taco Bell : 5 percent off; free beverages for seniors (65+)
TCBY: 10 percent off (55+)
Tea Room Cafe: 10 percent off (50+)
Village Inn: 10 percent off (60+)
Waffle House: 10 percent off every Monday (60+)
Wendy's: 10 percent off (55 +)
Whataburger: 10 percent off (62+)
White Castle: 10 percent off (62+)
