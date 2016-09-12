Senior discounts offered in several restuarants

One of the advantages of being older is senior discounts in restaurants. Here is a list of restaurants that offer discounts to seniors. Keep this list and send a copy to your senior friends and relatives. Note: you must ask for your discount.

Restaurants

Applebee's: 15 percent off with Golden Apple Card (60+)

Arby's: 10 percent off (55+)

Ben & Jerry's: 10 percent off (60+)

Bennigan's: Discount varies by location (60+)

Bob's Big Boy: Discount varies by location (60+)

Boston Market: 10 percent off (65+)

Burger King: 10 percent off (60+)

Chick-Fil-A: 10 percent off or free small drink or coffee (55+)

Chili's: 10 percent off (55+)

CiCi's Pizza: 10 percent off (60+)

Denny's: 10 percent off, 20% off for AARP members (55 +)

Dunkin' Donuts: 10 percent off or free coffee (55+)

Einstein's Bagels: 10 percent off baker's dozen of bagels (60+)

Fuddrucker's: 10 percent off any senior platter (55+)

Gatti's Pizza: 10 percent off (60+)

Golden Corral: 10 percent off (60+)

Hardee's: $0.33 beverages everyday (65+)

IHOP: 10 percent off (55+)

Jack in the Box: Up to 20 percent off (55+)

KFC: Free small drink with any meal (55+)

Krispy Kreme: 10 percent off (50+)

Long John Silver's: Various discounts at locations (55+)

McDonald's: Discounts on coffee everyday (55+)

Mrs. Fields: 10 percent off at participating locations (60+)

Shoney's: 10 percent off

Sonic: 10 percent off or free beverage (60+)

Steak 'n Shake: 10 percent off every Monday & Tuesday (50+)

Subway: 10 percent off (60+)

Sweet Tomatoes: 10 percent off (62+)

Taco Bell : 5 percent off; free beverages for seniors (65+)

TCBY: 10 percent off (55+)

Tea Room Cafe: 10 percent off (50+)

Village Inn: 10 percent off (60+)

Waffle House: 10 percent off every Monday (60+)

Wendy's: 10 percent off (55 +)

Whataburger: 10 percent off (62+)

White Castle: 10 percent off (62+)

