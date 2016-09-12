Search
    Senior discounts offered in several restuarants

    By David Anderson Today at 12:10 a.m.

    One of the advantages of being older is senior discounts in restaurants. Here is a list of restaurants that offer discounts to seniors. Keep this list and send a copy to your senior friends and relatives. Note: you must ask for your discount.

    Restaurants

    Applebee's: 15 percent off with Golden Apple Card (60+)

    Arby's: 10 percent off (55+)

    Ben & Jerry's: 10 percent off (60+)

    Bennigan's: Discount varies by location (60+)

    Bob's Big Boy: Discount varies by location (60+)

    Boston Market: 10 percent off (65+)

    Burger King: 10 percent off (60+)

    Chick-Fil-A: 10 percent off or free small drink or coffee (55+)

    Chili's: 10 percent off (55+)

    CiCi's Pizza: 10 percent off (60+)

    Denny's: 10 percent off, 20% off for AARP members (55 +)

    Dunkin' Donuts: 10 percent off or free coffee (55+)

    Einstein's Bagels: 10 percent off baker's dozen of bagels (60+)

    Fuddrucker's: 10 percent off any senior platter (55+)

    Gatti's Pizza: 10 percent off (60+)

    Golden Corral: 10 percent off (60+)

    Hardee's: $0.33 beverages everyday (65+)

    IHOP: 10 percent off (55+)

    Jack in the Box: Up to 20 percent off (55+)

    KFC: Free small drink with any meal (55+)

    Krispy Kreme: 10 percent off (50+)

    Long John Silver's: Various discounts at locations (55+)

    McDonald's: Discounts on coffee everyday (55+)

    Mrs. Fields: 10 percent off at participating locations (60+)

    Shoney's: 10 percent off

    Sonic: 10 percent off or free beverage (60+)

    Steak 'n Shake: 10 percent off every Monday & Tuesday (50+)

    Subway: 10 percent off (60+)

    Sweet Tomatoes: 10 percent off (62+)

    Taco Bell : 5 percent off; free beverages for seniors (65+)

    TCBY: 10 percent off (55+)

    Tea Room Cafe: 10 percent off (50+)

    Village Inn: 10 percent off (60+)

    Waffle House: 10 percent off every Monday (60+)

    Wendy's: 10 percent off (55 +)

    Whataburger: 10 percent off (62+)

    White Castle: 10 percent off (62+)

    As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.

