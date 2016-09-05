DataUSA info on a city of interest

Rich treasure troves of public data exist about our cities, but for the ordinary person, these can be hard to dig up and decipher. That's why citizens, nonprofits, and start-ups have been trying to convert some of these complex datasets into comprehensible and usable forms. Even the federal government has been trying to consolidate some of these data tools in one corner on the internet. But this endeavor, while significant, only brings together a few pieces of a larger puzzle. To get a detailed snapshot of a place, we still have to painstakingly put together information from various sources.

Enter DataUSA, datausa.io, a new, comprehensive, open-source visualization venture launched April 4 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Media Labs and consulting and auditing firm Deloitte. For any county, city, metro, and state in the U.S., this site pulls up visualizations of data on the economy, demographics, health, education and housing. It's essentially a one-stop shop for information that is easy to search, understand, embed and build into new code.

"It's different from other sites because, in this case, they are making data available not in the way that it's collected, but in the way that it's being used," Cesar Hidalgo, one of the site's creators, and director of the MIT Media Lab's Macro Connections group told CityLab. "We're taking data that was very deep in the web to the surface of the web." The following data can be obtained on whatever location you select. For this example Poway CA was selected:

Economy

The Census Bureau collects occupation, wage, and industry data over time using the American Community Survey in Poway CA.

• wages

• occupations

• industries

Demographics

The American Community Survey collects information on the demographics and origins of the residents in Poway, Calif.

• age

• heritages

• military

Education

The Department of Education collects a large amount of data regarding higher education. The data in this section is based on degrees granted by institutions in Poway.

• Start exploring

Housing and living

The American Census Survey contains a lot of rich information pertaining to households and the people that reside in them.

• income

• housing

• transportation

Health and safety

The University of Wisconsin has collected data on various health and safety factors, and created a ranking for each.

• healthcare

• crime

[Source: City Lab — Tanvi Misra — April 5, 2016]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.