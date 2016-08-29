What are the rules regarding collector plates?

Question: I read your article from 2014 concerning collector plates. I have a related question. I have a 20-year-old car that would qualify for collector plates. Collector plates are usually a single plate if I'm not mistaken. I currently have regular passenger car plates on the vehicle. Can I run a single regular plate on the car and be in compliance? For me the yearly registration fee is not an issue.

Answer: If a vehicle has regular plates issued, it must display both the front and back plate. Displaying only a single plate on the back is legal if the vehicle:

• Is a collector's vehicle with a pioneer, classic car, collector or street rod license.

• Meets the requirements of a pioneer, classic or street rod vehicle but is used for general transportation.

• Is model year 1972 or earlier, not registered as a collector vehicle and is used for general transportation purposes.

For collector plates, you have the option of receiving one plate for $13.50 or two plates for $15. It would be the owner's choice, but again, only one has to be displayed on the back of the vehicle.

To be eligible for collector plates, a vehicle must:

• Be at least 20 model years old.

• Be owned and operated solely as a collector's item and not for general transportation purposes.

• The owner also needs to prove they own one or more vehicles with regular license plates.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).