Veteran Services: Understanding compensation values

If a veteran is hospitalized for 21 days or more, or in convalescent care for one month or more for service-connected disabilities, the veteran will be compensated at 100 percent during the time period.

Any veteran rated 10 percent or more for a service-connected disability is eligible to receive training from Vocational Rehabilitation Training program.

Any veteran rated 10 percent or more for service-connected disabilities may have the Home Loan fee waived.

If your service-connected disabilities are disabling to the point you are unable to hold down steady, gainful employment, you may apply for total disability. To apply, visit your VSO or nearest VA office and complete VA Form 21-8940, which is the Veteran's Application for Increased Compensation Based on Unemployability.

Compensation payments are exempt from claims made by creditors. With certain exceptions, compensation payments are not assignable and are not subject to attachment, levy or seizure except as to claims of the United States government.

How to Rate a Mental Disorder. When evaluating a veteran for a mental disorder, the rating agency shall consider the frequency, severity, and duration of psychiatric symptoms, the length of remissions, and the veteran's capacity for adjustment during periods of remission. The rating agency shall assign an evaluation based on all the evidence of record that bears on occupational and social impairment rather than solely on the examiner's assessment for the level of disability at the moment of the examination.

Example: An examining psychologist must take into account the veteran's entire psychological history that may have a determining factor on an accurate diagnosis. Horse Therapy for Veterans. Hanging out with horses - not riding them, but just being in a barn, or arena or field with them - may have therapeutic value for people dealing with issues of all sorts.

For more information, call 847-464-5177 or email: infowww.veteranprograms.com/did-you-know3.html USVCP April 30, 2018]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.