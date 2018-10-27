Ask a Trooper: Which side are you on?

Answer: Which side the officer approaches during a traffic stop comes down to personal

preference. Officers are trained in both approaches, and they both have their advantages and disadvantages.

From all of my training and experience in traffic stops, it comes down to one important element - personal safety and approaching vehicles.

As a Minnesota State Trooper, most of my traffic stops occur on the freeway or on state highways, where higher speeds from passing vehicles are a real safety concern.

Passenger-side approaches have proven safer for the officer if the vehicle stopped is ever struck by a passing vehicle. Other benefits I've noticed are a greater view of the vehicle's interior and the driver's area of reach as most people are right handed. It also gives the officer an increased safety area of escape if the officer needs to retreat in an emergency.

The advantages an officer has from a driver-side approach include the ability to detect/smell if the driver is under the influence of alcohol and it is also easier to hear and speak to the driver.

In recent years, annually the Minnesota State Patrol averages over 20 patrol vehicles that are struck by drivers who are distracted, fatigued, impaired, or who lose control on slippery roads by travelling too fast for road conditions.

Please slow down and move over for all emergency vehicles and vehicles with flashing lights. Not only is this a safety issue, it is the law in Minnesota. To keep everyone safe, always wear your seatbelt, drive distraction free, drive the speed limit and always line up a sober ride.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501- 2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).