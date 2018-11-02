Veteran Services: Transitioning into civilian life

"Each year, thousands of military members leave the service and settle in communities around the nation, with the goals of establishing comfortable homes, attaining quality education for themselves and their families, and finding rewarding employment opportunities," said Acting VA Secretary Robert M. Wilkie. The redesign will encourage whole-health support for service members and their family members, to include relevant information about Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) and allow time to identify local VSO representatives.

The updates, released this month, incorporated suggestions made by Veterans, VSOs and post-9/11 veterans groups, including taking a more holistic view of a service member's new life, as well as the psychosocial aspects of the transition to civilian life. "In fiscal year 2017, VA provided more than 63,000 events to educate more than 500,000 transitioning service members and family members," said Margarita Devlin, executive director of the VA Benefits Assistance Service.

VA will now work to fully integrate TAP objectives into the military lifecycle, and as an added benefit, will begin implementing a post-transition veteran survey. To view VA's updated curriculum, visit www.benefits.va.gov/TAP.

