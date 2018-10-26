Faith column: Eternal Destinations

These are questions with transcendent answers — answers that can only be found outside the range of the normative physical experience. I believe that answers to questions like this can be found exclusively in God — He has given us the answers to these and more in His Word. Each of these questions is essential to fulfillment in life, but the last question — what happens after this? — is the one most obviously out of reach for us to answer on our own. It's easiest to discount the first question — whether or not you know where you came from, you're still here. The second two questions can be addressed from a relative, individual perspective — people all search for their own meaning in life, and it seems like everyone likes to think they have a grasp of their own gauge of morality — but the last question is impossible to address with any certainty or authority without supernatural input. Our natural ideas of what might happen after death include the mechanisms of reincarnation, soul sleep, paradise for everyone, or nothingness — but one theory holds no more certainty than another, because each of these ideas are self-contrived: they are theories untested and unproven by the finite people subject to death and a separation without return.

It is never God's intention for His people to be uninformed about what happens after this life, however, and He has lavished us with facts about the here-after in the Bible.

1. There is a 'forever.'

The New Testament alone speaks to eternity and eternal life over 100 times. 'Eternal life' is a

reference to existence in heaven, an existence in the presence of God. 'Damnation' is the

reference to the state of anguish and separation from God and is called 'the second death.'

Each human individual has an eternal soul that continues its existence in one of these two

destinations. God's Word is clear that we do not cease to exist after the death of this body, we

do not return as ghosts, we do not become angels, we do not return to begin new life as

animals or other people. We each take our place at the destination we choose for ourselves

during this present physical life. In Acts 24:15, the Apostle Paul framed the Christian theology of

eternal destination in his speech to a Roman judge: "I have hope in God, which they themselves

also accept, that there will be a resurrection of the dead, both of the just and the unjust."

2. What we do in this life determines the outcome of the next.

Heaven is not a reward for good behavior or an award for moral achievement. Heaven cannot

be earned by any physical or natural means — it is out of reach for any of us on our own. This is

why our transcendent God sent His Son, Jesus the Savior, to reach out to us and to pay the price for us to enter heaven and the presence of holy God. We have this life — one life on earth — to arrive at the conclusion that Jesus Christ, God's Son, died on the cross to make the payment for our condemnation. We must each individually turn to God in faith and repentance, asking Him for forgiveness of our sins and asking Him to apply Jesus' death and resurrection to our credit, releasing us from the destiny of condemnation and securing eternal life in heaven. Jesus Himself presented His offer this way: "...whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. 16) For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. 17) For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved. 18) He who believes in Him is not condemned; but he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God" (John 3:15-18).

3. None of the stuff here crosses over with us.

All the material things we work for — house, cars, dollars, recreational and luxury belongings —

they all stay here. That's OK, really; none of these things have any value in eternity anyway, but

it does help remind us to keep the pursuits of this life in perspective. It's fine to work hard and

have nice things until those things become the objective of this existence. Jesus told of God's

message to an individual considering his wealth in Luke 12:20: "But God said to him, 'Fool! This

night your soul will be required of you; then whose will those things be which you have

provided?'"

Don't let anything overshadow your preparations for eternity. The One Who knows what lies beyond this life has revealed that there is a heaven and a hell — two eternal destinations.

No one has to be uncertain about where they are headed — God has revealed everything we

need to know. Grab a Bible, find the book of John, and read the 21 chapters for yourself.

Eternal life is a guarantee for anyone who sides with Jesus: "These things I have written to you

who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and

that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God." 1 John 5:13.