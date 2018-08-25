An oversize and/or overweight permit is required when:

• An overall loaded width exceeds 8 feet 6 inches.

• An overall loaded height exceeds 13 feet 6 inches.

• An overall loaded length exceeds 75 feet on combination vehicles.

• An overall loaded length exceeds 45 feet on single vehicles.

• When the overall GVW exceeds 80,000 pounds.

A permit is not needed when:

• Hauling utility poles (over-length only)

• Driving or towing farm equipment at speeds less than 30 miles per hour. No interstate travel is allowed.

• Through a Governor's order or for disaster relief.

Generally, escort vehicles are required when overall widths exceed 14 feet 6 inches or under the following conditions:

• On multi-lane, divided roadways: One rear-certified escort is required for loads exceeding 110 feet and up to 150 feet long. Front- and rear-certified escorts are required on loads exceeding 150 feet and up to 180 feet long.

• On any non-divided roadways: One rear-certified escort is required for loads exceeding 110 feet and up to 125 feet long. Front- and rear-certified escorts are required on loads exceeding 125 feet and up to 150 feet long.

For additional information go to: www.dot.state.mn.us/cvo/oversize/index.html

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).