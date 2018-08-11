Ask A Trooper: Can a person park their camper trailer in the ditch of a highway?
Question: Can a person park their camper trailer in the ditch of a highway?
Answer: Leaving or parking a camper or travel trailer in the ditch or on any highway right-of-way is illegal. A highway right-of-way typically extends near the top of the outside slope. It would only be allowed where signs designate it as a campsite.
