Ask A Trooper: Where does the speed limit change near signs?

Answer: The speed limit zone area becomes effective at the point you reach the sign. So if the speed limit sign/zone changes to a slower speed, slow down before the sign and not after. If the speed limit changes to a higher speed, wait until you get to the increased speed limit sign before increasing your speed.

Each year, illegal or unsafe speed is a leading contributing factor in Minnesota fatal crashes. To continue educating the public on the dangers of speed, law enforcement across Minnesota will conduct extra speed patrols July 6 — 22.

On average, speed contributes to:

• 82 deaths and 2249 serious injuries each year (2012-2016).

• 21 percent of all fatal crashes.

• Speed-related crashes contributed to 106 deaths in the last five years (2013-2017) during Minnesota 100 most deadliest days on the road (Memorial Day Weekend— Labor Day).

Speeding can lead to:

• Greater potential for loss of vehicle control.

• Increased stopping distance.

• Decreased response time for crash avoidance.

The most common speed limits are:

• 10 mph in alleys

• 30 mph on streets in urban districts

• 55 mph on other roads

• 65 mph on expressways

• 65 mph on urban interstate highways

• 70 mph on rural interstate highways

Troopers actively enforce speed limits throughout Minnesota in an effort to reduce crashes and save lives. Please remember, the posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it is posted to keep motorists safe. Please pay attention at all times while driving and obey all traffic laws.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).