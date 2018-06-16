Ask A Trooper: How do you report an unsafe driver?

Answer: There are several options for you to consider.

1 .Write and sign a letter to Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) outlining specific concerns.

• DVS will write the person and ask them to come in for an interview.

• Based on the interview, the person can be requested to conduct a written and road test; submit a vision report; and/or submit a doctor's statement verifying that they are physically qualified to drive within 30 days of the interview.

• If no concerns arise during the interview — if the driver passes a road quiz and appears to be physically fine — they may not be required to do anything further to continue to drive.

• If the person does not submit the requested statements or their vision/physical report is unsatisfactory, their driver's license can be cancelled.

• If the person is unable to pass the tests within the required time, their driver's license is cancelled.

2. Law enforcement officers also can send a request for review to DVS if they identify a driver who they believe should either re-test or be checked by a doctor.

3. Talk to a family member's physician to see if the doctor has noticed the same problems. If so, ask the doctor to submit a request for a written/road test to DVS. If the physician believes the person is not physically qualified to drive, the doctor can notify the department to that effect and DVS can cancel the driver's privileges.

4. DVS can allow the person to keep driving with increased limitations such as roadway speed, daylight only, certain times of the day or within a set limit of miles from his or her home. They can also require follow-up doctor's exams.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).