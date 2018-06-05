Answer: If you're pulling a trailer, it does need to be registered according to its weight. The trailer is likely lightweight and could perhaps be permanently registered as a utility trailer or as an RV under 1,500 pounds. The trailer registration is separate from the motorcycle's registration.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).