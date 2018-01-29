Guest Columnist: I wept today, and here's why

Could it be that our consciences are seared? No longer able to feel? No longer able to care? Could it be that, ever since the end of slavery and segregation in this country, no evil has seared us as deeply as the merciless killing of our own children in the womb?

We can no longer feel. And so we talk about culture wars and political deadlock. We talk about the rare cases of rape or incest. We talk about women's rights and we talk and we talk. And we shove the real issue aside for the sake of convenience and comfort and getting on with our busy days. We all do this.

But none of this ends the horror. No matter how hard we try, we cannot escape the reality. The reality that innocent little people with heartbeats, brainwaves, and nervous systems that enable them to feel pain are intentionally torn to pieces. And this happens every day to 3,300 children in America. Every day. Girls are killed at higher rates than boys. Children of color are killed at higher rates than whites. There's nothing loving about it. There's nothing joyful about these deaths. Nothing peaceful in poisoning an unborn child. There is no patience, kindness, goodness, or gentleness in this kind of brutal violence.

The proper response is to weep. And pray. And act. This is not the sin of a few; it is the sin of an entire society. Mothers that have had an abortion must be helped and healed and supported and loved. All of us must turn from our complicity in this evil. Have we wept for this blood-spilling? Have we cried out for God's mercy — which he graciously offers to all who seek him? Have we poured out our hearts in prayer for the power to stop the carnage? Have we stood with the confused young mother and listened to her and comforted her and shown her the wonderful life-affirming alternatives? Have we done what we can to stop an American holocaust?

Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say, "But we knew nothing about this," does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who guards your life know it? Will he not repay everyone according to what they have done? - Proverbs 24:11-12