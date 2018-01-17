Six VA family benefits you should be aware of

1. Free counseling: You knew about the free counseling offered through Military OneSource while your service member was active duty, but did you know the VA has a similar program? Unlike the Military OneSource service, which works with local therapists, the VA readjustment counseling service is operated out of the VA's veteran centers. For veterans or their family members to use the service, the veteran must qualify under a set of guidelines. But they are broad, and most post-9/11 troops meet the basic requirements. There are plenty of emotional or life-change battles to face as you move from military to civilian life. And as long as your family qualifies, you may be able to sit down with a counselor to tackle working through PTSD, military-to-civilian transition issues and more.

2. Appointment travel reimbursements: Unless you happen to live right down the street from the VA hospital or clinic or are using VA Choice, your veteran is likely traveling for any medical appointments he has through the VA. That means he or she qualifies for a travel reimbursement for each and every trip to and from those appointments. Filing for reimbursement is easy—simply fill out the form at https://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-3542-fill.pdf and hand it in at the VA or mail it to the address provided.

3. Shopping and MWR on base: If your service member has been ruled 100 percent service-connected disabled, your family still has access to commissary Exchange shopping and MWR activities on base. If your veteran is not 100 percent disabled, he or she can have access to the Exchanges online. Although you won't be able to have your own login, you can shop under your veteran's account.

4. Caregiver support: Depending on your veteran's injury and how involved you are in his everyday care, you may qualify for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers. That program gives qualifying users a cash stipend for taking care of their veteran. But even if you don't qualify for the payments, the VA offers other caregiver support resources and information that you might find helpful.

5. Free health care: If your veteran has been ruled permanently and totally disabled, you could qualify for free healthcare through the CHAMPVA program.

6. State benefits: Did you know all states have their own benefits for disabled veterans? Minnesota, offers veterans state employment hiring preference, and gives major breaks on property taxes. Benefits vary widely by state, so check out the guide at www.military.com/benefits/veteran-state-benefits/state-veterans-benefits.... [Source: Military.com — www.military.com/benefits/spouse-family — Aug. 25, 2017]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.