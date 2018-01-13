Cold weather tips for stalled or stuck vehicles

Answer: When the temperatures are well below zero, it can result in a life threatening situation if you are not prepared. Having a safety plan and emergency kit in your vehicle can save your life.

If stranded, stay in the vehicle, call 911. Provide the Dispatcher with the following information:

• Problem you're experiencing

• Your location (Get in the habit of looking for mile markers and cross streets/roadways)

• Any injuries to yourself or passengers

• Preferred tow company, otherwise the closest approved tow company will be dispatched

At night, keep your dome light on and activate the vehicle's emergency flashers.

Be aware that snow can plug your vehicle's exhaust system and cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to enter your car so make sure the exhaust pipe is free of snow and keep a window slightly open while the engine is running.

Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and that you have at least a half of a tank of fuel.

Slow down and use winter driving skills to avoid crashing or going off the road.

Be patient, as law enforcement and the towing companies may be busy with other calls. We will get there as soon as possible.

We recommend the following items be in your vehicle, especially in the winter:

• Cell Phone and car charger

• Snow shovel

• Flashlight with extra batteries

• Window washer solvent

• Ice scraper with brush

• Jumper cables

• Tow chain or rope

• Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves) and blankets

• Warning devices (flares or triangles)

• Drinking water

• Non-perishable snacks for both human and pet passengers

• First-aid kit

• Basic tool kit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

• Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).