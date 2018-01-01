Gulf War presumptive fibromyalgia

• Points on the neck, shoulders, back, hips, arms, or legs that are tender and hurt with pressure.

• Additional health problems such as sleep disturbances, headaches, memory problems or morning muscle stiffness.

If you are concerned about symptoms related to fibromyalgia and would like to learn about health care options for Gulf War veterans, go to www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/gulfwar/benefits/%20health-care.asp.

or call (877) 222-8387. You can also, talk to an Environmental Health Coordinator near you about your concerns at www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/%20coordinators.asp.

Fibromyalgia is a presumptive illness for Gulf War veterans: VA presumes that some health conditions, including fibromyalgia, were caused by military service. As a presumptive illness, veterans do not have to prove an association between fibromyalgia and their military service. The condition must be at least 10 percent disabling and have first appeared sometime between active duty in the Southwest Asia theater of military operations and Dec. 31, 2021.

Symptoms can be managed. Researchers and health care providers do not currently know a direct cause or cure for fibromyalgia. However, veterans can work with their healthcare team to manage symptoms. Prescription drugs are available to treat fibromyalgia. Learn more about presumptive service connection and benefits for Gulf War Vveterans at www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/gulfwar/benefits/index.asp or call 1-800-827-1000. More information about fibromyalgia is available at www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/gulfwar/fibromyalgia.asp. [Source: Veterans Health, June 12, 2017]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.