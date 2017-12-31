Do cars have to yield to buses?

Always be extra cautious when passing or near any type of bus and be prepared to change lanes, if there is more than one lane in the same direction, or yield as needed.

Keep in mind, bus drivers have a very important job in transporting people of all ages, and they are operating a very large vehicle, in high volume traffic areas with very little room to maneuver.

We all have a responsibility to drive safely so all of us can make it to our destination safely.

Remember to avoid all distractions while driving, always wear your seatbelt, obey all traffic laws and never drive impaired.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).