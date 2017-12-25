This has been mandated through legislation since 2015 to honor veterans, and today's rollout of the ID card fulfills that overdue promise.

Only those veterans with honorable service will be able to apply for the ID card, which will provide proof of military service, and may be accepted by retailers in lieu of the standard DD-214 form to obtain promotional discounts and other services offered to veterans.

"The new veterans Identification Card provides a safer and more convenient and efficient way for most veterans to show proof of service," said VA Secretary Dr. David J. Shulkin. "With the card, veterans with honorable service to our nation will no longer need to carry around their paper DD-214s to obtain veteran discounts and other services."

The VIC provides a more portable and secure alternative for those who served the minimum obligated time in service, but did not meet the retirement or medical discharge threshold. Veterans who served in the Armed Forces, including the reserve components and who have a discharge of honorable or general (under honorable conditions) can request a VIC.

To request a VIC, veterans must visit vets.gov, click on "Apply for Printed Veteran ID Card" on the bottom left of the page and sign in or create an account. Veterans who apply for a card should receive it within 60 days and can check delivery status of their cards at vets.gov. A digital version of the VIC will be available online by mid-December.

