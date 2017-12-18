Are CRSC vets eligible for DoD Retired Veteran Program?

likely you're still not sure if you qualify or how retired veterans can apply for this benefit. To

shed light on the program, the Army CRSC office at Fort Knox, Kentucky offers the following

helpful tips and information.

Potential applicants should understand that CRSC is a Department of Defense (DOD) program,

not a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) program, and is authorized under 10 U.S. Code §

1413a. CRSC is a form of concurrent receipt paid monthly to eligible military retirees. In other

words, CRSC restores military retired pay that is offset when a retiree accepts compensation

from the VA for a disability or condition that can be directly linked to a combat-related event as

defined by the CRSC DOD program guidance. The CRSC benefit allows eligible retirees to

concurrently receive an amount equal to or less than their length of service retirement pay and

their VA disability compensation. Retirees must meet all of the following criteria to be eligible

for CRSC:

• Must be retired and receiving military retired pay.

• VA must have awarded 10 percent or greater service connected disability for a condition that

meets the combat related definition as defined by CRSC DOD program guidance.

• Must have a VA waiver (VA Form 21-651, MAR 2005) in place for by-law reduction of

military retired pay in the amount of the VA disability payment.

• Eligible retiree categories include those who have 20 or more years of service, or a medical

retirement under Chapter 61, Temporary Early Retirement Act (TERA), or Temporary Disabled

Retirement List (TDRL).

A combat-related injury is one that can be attributed to:

• Simulated war training (e.g., combat obstacle course)

• Hazardous duty (e.g., underwater diving, parachute duty)

• Instrumentality of war (e.g., military vehicle rollover during a training mission)

• Presumptive Disabilities (e.g., agent orange, mustard gas)

• Armed conflict (e.g., gunshot wounds, shrapnel wounds, punji stick injuries)

Due to the volume of applications received, the Army's CRSC program is experiencing an

average 10-month claims processing cycle. CRSC applicants should note that an uncorroborated

statement in a record that a disability is combat-related will not be considered determinative for

purposes of meeting combat-related program standards; documentation verifying the cause of the disability is required. The CRSC program validates your submitted information against your personnel records, available military medical and VA records in making eligibility determinations. Therefore, you only need to submit those documents that directly support your claim that are not already found in your official record. Submitting non-related documentation (i.e., your entire medical history) will only slow the process and increase your wait-time. Finally, electronic submittal is the best, lowest cost, and most efficient way for you to submit your claim.

For more information on CRSC, including how and where to submit an application, visit the Human Resources Command website at https://www.hrc.army.mil/content/CRSC , call toll free (866)281-3254 (Mon - Fri / 0800-1800 hours), or email CRSC questions to: askhrc.armyArmy Echoes — JUN-SEP 2017].

As always, please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You

can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us.