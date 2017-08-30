We're expanding our WDC sports coverage

Sports are important to small communities and are a big part of a town's identity. Wadena is no different. Because of this, you'll see a revamped, larger and more informative Sports section.

Starting today, Sports will move from a less prominent, inside page in the A section to the front page of the B section—a full color page. Our goal is to report on all the successes of Wadena-Deer Creek's student-athletes, and to do that we will also increase the number of pages dedicated to sports each week. We will tell the stories of those hard-working athletes throughout the entire school year. The changes are being made to best serve our readers, who have routinely told us they would like to see more sports coverage.

The Variety page, which was normally on B1, will go away, but that doesn't mean that content will be gone. Those stories and events that are important in our community will find a new home throughout the paper, perhaps even on the front page of the paper. We believe we can enhance our sports coverage while still maintaining strong coverage of non-sports related stories.

This improved coverage won't be limited to the newspaper, however. Timely filings of game stories and scores will also be on our website, wadenapj.com. Readers can now expect to find out the results and stories of local games in a much quicker manner via our website, facebook and Twitter pages.

A special thanks goes to Speer Chiropractic for sponsoring this expanded sports section (see their ads on this page and today's Sports cover).

Other changes to the newspaper include a smaller Opinion section that will be mostly local content, including, like always, your letters to the editor. This is a place that we will always keep so that our readers have a place and platform for their voices and opinions. We also have moved News of Record and Obituaries to the inside of the A section.

We'd love your feedback. I can be reached at jmiller@wadenapj.com or 218-631-2561. Jason Groth, a seasoned sports reporter, is the PJ's sports lead. He can be reached at jgroth@wadenapj.com.