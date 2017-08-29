Five things spouses should know about PTSD

If you're dealing with PTSD at home, you are not alone. Husband and wife team Marc and Sonja Raciti are working to help military couples work through how PTSD can impact their marriages. Marc, a veteran, has written a book on the subject, "I Just Want To See Trees: A Journey Through PTSD." Sonja is a licensed professional counselor. The Raciti's said there are five things that a spouse dealing with PTSD in marriage should know.

1. It's normal for PTSD to impact the whole family, if you feel like your life has changed since PTSD came to your home, you're probably right. The habits that might help your spouse get through the day, like avoiding crowded spaces, may become your habits too. "PTSD is a disease of avoidance—so you avoid those triggers that the person with PTSD has—but as the partner you begin to do the same thing," Sonja Raciti said. Remember that marriage is a team sport, and it's OK to tackle together the things that impact it.

2. Get professional help, the avoidance that comes with PTSD doesn't just mean avoiding certain activities it can also mean avoiding dealing with the trauma head on. But trying to handle PTSD alone is a mistake, the Racitis said. "We both are really big into seeking treatment, getting a professional to really help you and see what treatment you're going to benefit from," Sonja said. "Finding a clinician who you meet with, and click with and really specializes in PTSD is so, so important."

3. No, you're not the one with PTSD. But you may have symptoms anyway. The Racitis said it is very common for the spouses of those dealing with PTSD to have trouble sleeping or battle depression, just like their service member. That's why it's important for everyone in the family to be on the same page tackling the disease because it impacts them too.

4. Be there, as with so many issues in marriage, communication is key, the Racitis said. But also important is being supportive and adapting to whatever life built around living with PTSD looks like for you. "You have to adapt - the original man you married has changed. The experience has changed him and that's part of life," Sonja says. "He has gone through something that has been horrific, and life altering and life changing, and together you're going to adapt to that and you're going to help support each other in that."

5. Don't give up, it can seem very tempting to just give up and walk away, they said. After all, the person you married may have changed dramatically. And while splitting may ultimately be the right answer for you, it doesn't have to be only solution on the table. "Don't give up," Marc said. "It's so easy to do. It's the path of least resistance. But people who engage, people who actively engage these are the marriages that survive." [Source: Military.com, Amy Bushatz, Jan. 17, 2017]

