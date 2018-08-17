Burn restrictions issued for northern Minnesota: No brush or yard waste burning today through Sunday
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for today through Sunday for northern Minnesota.
As a result, the Department of Natural Resources will not issue burning permits for brush or yard waste for all areas north of Alexandria, including Mille Lacs and Pine counties.
Burn restrictions may expand as smoke from the Canadian fires drifts south.
For updates and the air quality forecast, check the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website.