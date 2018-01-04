Coming from Peru with his wife Akemi Leticia, and little money to spend on a home, the two were excited to find the spot tucked away in the woods all to themselves. Coming from a large city, they were both happy to find some peace and quiet. But with a cold winter expected (and now confirmed), they needed steady heat to survive.

A friend told Zacher that he received energy assistance through Mahube-Otwa Community Action Partnership to help pay for fuel, and he suggested Zacher might qualify too.

"I had never heard of them," Zacher said of Mahube-Otwa.

After applying and qualifying, staff from Mahube-Otwa began calling, visiting and lining up installation of a new propane furnace for the couple. Zacher was grateful beyond words.

"It was better than any gift from Santa Claus," Zacher said laughing. "It took such a big burden off my shoulders—it was unbelievable."

He first thanked God for the generous gift, then sought to show his appreciation to the staff at Mahube-Otwa for their swift work in providing the couple with heat.

To show his gratefulness and save money, Zacher continues to heat only areas of the home he intends on being in, always turns the heat down whenever possible and continues to insulate the home as best he can. He said he doesn't want to waste anything that he has been given.

With frigid temperatures expected for the foreseeable future in these parts of the Midwest, heating systems in some homes are running around the clock trying to keep homeowners comfortable.

The need for heating assistance seems to be keeping pace as Mahube-Otwa Community Action Partnership staff are seeing a 7-percent increase in applications for energy assistance this winter.

Minnesota Department of Commerce encourages eligible Minnesotans to get help paying their heating bills through the state's Energy Assistance Program.

"Heating your home is a necessity in Minnesota, and energy assistance is essential for vulnerable Minnesotans, especially low-income families with young children, people with disabilities, veterans and seniors," said Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman.

Households that earn less than 50 percent of the state's median annual income ($48,077 for a family of four) are eligible for the Energy Assistance Program.

Energy assistance funds help low-income homeowners and renters pay for heating bills through grant money paid directly to utility companies and heating fuel vendors on behalf of eligible households. The funding also helps some homeowners repair or replace malfunctioning heat systems.

Janice Renner, energy assistance coordinator for Mahube-Otwa Community Action Partnership said some 5,000 applications have already come through and there has been an increase in furnace repair and replacement.

Over 6,000 households qualified for assistance through Mahube-Otwa last year, Renner said.

"Most people will qualify," Renner said. "People think they don't qualify, but they mostly do."

She noted that one thing that helps the qualification process is to make sure that all information requested is provided. Any missing information can slow down the process for everyone.

In October, the Energy Assistance Program received over $102 million in federal funds, or about 90 percent of the total funds expected for the program this year. The program served over 126,000 Minnesota households last year, with an average grant of about $520.

Generally, all of the available funding is spent each year. Last year, EAP ran out of money in mid-April, was provided additional funding, and was able to serve all households who applied by the end of the program year.

The Minnesota Commerce Department administers the Energy Assistance Program in partnership with 30 local service providers throughout the state. The program is part of the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Local help

Wadena County

In 2017, 889 households in Wadena County were served with an average heat benefit of $659. Another 204 households received crisis benefits with an average of $396 in benefit.

So far this winter, 658 homes in Wadena County have been served averaging $693 in benefit along with 142 receiving crisis benefit at an average benefit of $223.

Otter Tail County

In 2017, 2,362 households were served in Otter Tail County with an average benefit of $641, and 629 received crisis benefit with an average of $394 benefit.

This winter 1,688 households have been served with an average benefit of $682. So far 346 households have received crisis benefit averaging $255.

How to apply

Applicants have until May 31, 2018, to apply. However, energy assistance funding is limited and administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Households apply through the local service provider in their area. To find your local service provider, call the Commerce Department toll-free at 800-657-3710 or visit the Energy Assistance Program section at the department's website.