News briefs - April 20 edition

Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your Minnesota Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only.

To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.

Hope for Recovery workshop slated for May 20

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will hold a free, interactive workshop that provides families and individuals with information on mental illnesses, practical coping strategies and hope for recovery. The workshop will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 112 Park Ave. N., in Park Rapids on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information or to register, call (651) 645-2948, (888) 626-4435, or go to namihelps.org.

WHRA meeting on tap April 25

The WHRA Board of Commissioners Regular Monthly Meeting will be Tuesday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the WHRA Main Office Conference Room. If you have, items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, please contact Dianne Rousslang, WHRA Director at (218) 631-7723 prior to the meeting.