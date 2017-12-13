Search
    325,000 pound boiler creeps through Wadena's downtown

    By Michael Johnson Today at 9:51 a.m.
    A 325,000 pound boiler was slowly moved through downtown Wadena Dec. 8. The boiler was on its way to Duluth. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 3
    A large convoy was parked on mainstreet in Wadena Friday night as workers removed traffic lights from overhead. A path had to be cleared for a boiler being transported on its way to Duluth, according to transport staff. Pioneer Journal/Michael Johnson2 / 3
    Transport crew remove traffic signals from overhead on main street in Wadena Dec. 8. The low-hanging lights had to be removed to make way for a large boiler being hauled down the street. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal 3 / 3

    Downtown Wadena shoppers and store owners got quite a show just before 5 p.m. Dec. 8. A large transport crew was on their way through Wadena delivering a 325,000 pound boiler to Duluth.

    Stopping traffic from entering intersections along mainstreet, the crew worked to remove any low hanging traffic lights or signs that could be struck by the boiler, which reached 19 feet high, according to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol.

    The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with an escort of the oversized load. The escort took off on Dec. 7 from the Minnesota/South Dakota border on Hwy 28, according to Grabow.

    It took three days for the convoy of boiler, transport vehicles, state troopers and crane operators to make it across the state to a port in Duluth.

    "It took time due to size for the length, width and weight and had to travel slow," Grabow said in an email. "The most difficult portions of the trip were traveling through towns due to intersections with stop lights and anytime it had to make a turn.

    The troopers provided safety and security for traffic during the navigation. Alexandria was the most difficult town to pass through during the escort, according to Grabow.

    The unit was a total of 339.5 feet long, 24.5 feet wide and had a total of 29 axles transporting the 325,000 pound boiler.

    On its way through Wadena, the convoy had to make a right turn at the intersection of Hwy 71 and Hwy 10. This moment was the most critical in the journey through Wadena as every few feet the truck moved, measurements had to be taken to make sure the immense hauler would make the corner. According to drivers watching the spectacle, it made it by mere inches.

    Details on what the boiler was to be used for were not provided by transport staff asked on the scene.

    Michael Johnson

    Johnson is a graduate of Verndale Public School. He earned his associate's degree from Central Lakes College with an emphasis in English and natural resources. He earned his bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he graduated cum laude in 2008. While there, he double-majored in English and Print Journalism. He's reported for The Advocate, student newspaper of MSUM; The Barnesville Record Review in Barnesville, Minn.; Clay County Historical Society in Moorhead, Minn.; Gillette News Record in Gillette Wyo.; Underwood News in Underwood, N.D.; and The Leader-News in Washburn, N.D. Johnson has worked as the night editor at the Brainerd Dispatch since 2014 and enjoys covering outdoor-related stories for the paper.

    michael.johnson@brainerddispatch.com
    (218) 855-5863
