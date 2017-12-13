325,000 pound boiler creeps through Wadena's downtown

Stopping traffic from entering intersections along mainstreet, the crew worked to remove any low hanging traffic lights or signs that could be struck by the boiler, which reached 19 feet high, according to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with an escort of the oversized load. The escort took off on Dec. 7 from the Minnesota/South Dakota border on Hwy 28, according to Grabow.

It took three days for the convoy of boiler, transport vehicles, state troopers and crane operators to make it across the state to a port in Duluth.

"It took time due to size for the length, width and weight and had to travel slow," Grabow said in an email. "The most difficult portions of the trip were traveling through towns due to intersections with stop lights and anytime it had to make a turn.

The troopers provided safety and security for traffic during the navigation. Alexandria was the most difficult town to pass through during the escort, according to Grabow.

The unit was a total of 339.5 feet long, 24.5 feet wide and had a total of 29 axles transporting the 325,000 pound boiler.

On its way through Wadena, the convoy had to make a right turn at the intersection of Hwy 71 and Hwy 10. This moment was the most critical in the journey through Wadena as every few feet the truck moved, measurements had to be taken to make sure the immense hauler would make the corner. According to drivers watching the spectacle, it made it by mere inches.

Details on what the boiler was to be used for were not provided by transport staff asked on the scene.