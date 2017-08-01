Teenage driver suffers minor injuries in collision on 210

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 8:25 a.m. when the eastbound Chevy sedan struck the rear axle trailer tires of the westbound semi. The collision sent the sedan into the south ditch. The semi pulled over and stopped on the north shoulder of 210.

The name and address of the teenager were withheld by the State Patrol. The driver of the semi was 57-year-old Raymond Gerhart Jobe of Underwood. Jobe was not injured.

The accident occurred at Milepost Marker 57 on Highway 210 between Henning and Vining.

The Henning Ambulance, Henning Police Department and Henning Fire Department were all also called to the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.