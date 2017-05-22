And twice the federal government has said no.

But now that Gov. Mark Dayton has signed a law that the state must comply, he asked the federal Department of Homeland Security one more time for some extra time.

“I am very pleased to report to you that the Minnesota Legislature has just passed a bill, which I have signed into law, authorizing compliance with the REAL ID Act,” Dayton, a Democrat, wrote to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Friday. “Thus, I write today to request a compliance extension, which, I understand, would allow Minnesota’s current licenses to be used for all federal purposes, while we complete the steps necessary to provide REAL ID-compliant licenses to Minnesota citizens. I assure you that we will proceed as swiftly as possible to complete this process.”

If Minnesota wins an extension, as have many other states, residents could still use their regular driver’s licenses at federal checkpoints, such as those at airports, through 2020. States without extensions have until next January to comply with the Real ID requirements.

Many Minnesotans may already have Real ID-compliant identifications. Passports from the federal government are accepted as Real ID, and the Department of Homeland Security has said that Minnesota Enhanced Driver’s Licenses are also Real ID acceptable. About a third of Minnesotans might already have passports and about 40,000 Minnesotans have Enhanced Driver’s Licenses.