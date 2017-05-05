Defense attorneys have suggested moving the trial to Brainerd or Duluth.

A Ramsey County judge and the Minnesota Court of Appeals already have turned down officer Jeronimo Yanez’s bid for a change of venue. On Wednesday, Yanez's lawyers submitted a petition to the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the failed appeal.

They argue the appeals court ignored case law that authorizes a change of venue based on prejudicial comments by public officials. Wednesday's petition mentions statements by Gov. Mark Dayton, U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, officials who the public would expect to be "in-the-know" and "who collectively announced Officer Yanez's deep and unmitigated guilt."

The precedent they cite comes from the notorious 1963 case of T. Eugene Thompson, a St. Paul attorney who hired a hit man to kill his wife in their Highland Park home after he purchased $1.1 million in life insurance policies on her. Thompson’s trial was moved out of Ramsey County because "no other recent case had 'aroused so much interest and so much discussion as this one,'" Yanez's lawyers wrote, quoting State v. Thompson. "That phrasing describes our case."