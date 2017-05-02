Session Speakers

• U.S. Senator Al Franken of Minnesota provided remarks to session one attendees regarding the future of agriculture, stating he looks forward to addressing the challenges in agriculture with you.

• William Nelson, retired CHS Foundation executive director, received the National FFA VIP award during session one. "There are countless opportunities teaching or being involved in vocational agriculture," said Nelson. Nelson originally received this award at the 2016 National FFA Convention and Expo but was unable to attend.

• "It is great to work in agriculture; a field that encourages people to grow, produce and provide food for others," said Pakou Hang, co-founder of the Hmong American Farmers Association. As the keynote speaker at session two, Hang shared brief stories about Hmong farmers and their investment towards Minnesota agriculture.

• State Treasurer Clay Newton from the Lakeview FFA Chapter, delivered his retiring address, "Don't Let Go." Newton shared personal stories about growing up with cattle and traveling to South Africa. "If we learn from mistakes and overcome any failure, we will make our dream a reality that we love," he said.

• Commissioner of Minnesota Department of Agriculture Dave Fredrickson, welcomed attendees of the Annual Awards Ceremony. Fredrickson stated he is "All In" to work with Minnesota FFA members, reminding them they have an important role in shaping the future of agriculture.

• "You and I each own a road less traveled," said State Reporter, Rebekka Paskewitz from the Staples Motley FFA Chapter. "The only way your road will ever be traveled, is if you choose to take it." Paskewitz's retiring address, "BeYOUtiful" gave an insight on her life and encourages members to proceed in any situation with a three step process: clear, elevate and build.