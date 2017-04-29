Sun Country names its planes after Minnesota lakes

It has chosen 25 lake names for its airliners, in all, with three spares to be used in the future.

The reasons for this project are twofold: "We want to honor our community," said vice president of marketing Kelsey Dodson-Smith, "and attract people to it."

Sun Country on Tuesday unveiled its first repainted aircraft, an homage to northern Minnesota's Lake Bemidji, at its Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport facility.

The plane's nose cone shows Minnesota in beige coloring, with a yellow star denoting the lake location, and the words "Lake Bemidji" partly overlapping the map in orange lettering with white outlines.

This effort might remind military-aviation enthusiasts of the distinctive artwork and in-your-face monikers traditionally emblazoned on the nose cones of military aircraft.

But Sun Country was after a peaceful and pastoral approach to its aircraft naming and decorating, and the answer was obvious.

"We are known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, so this was a really easy fit," Dodson-Smith said. "Everyone knows the state for that, so we didn't spend much time looking at much else."

She said the project has been a labor of love because "we just want to take a piece of home with us wherever we go (and) for us it strengthens our ties to the community."

Because Sun Country makes frequent trips to overseas locations such as Mexico and the Caribbean, it also wants to let people outside the state know that Minnesota is also a great place to visit.

Sun Country's Hometown Lakes Project, in the planning stages for about 18 months, took off when the artist, Mark Herman, got to work on his graphic designs in September and "cranked them very quickly," Dodson-Smith said.

To inspire himself, Herman visited each of the 25 lakes on the airline list before completing the corresponding posters, which are to be displayed in two places — front and back — inside their assigned aircraft.

Two St. Paul lakes, Como and Phalen, are on the Sun Country roster. For Como Lake, Herman depicts a view from the pavilion of two people on a canoe with the St. Paul skyline in the distance. For Lake Phalen, Herman shows a bicyclist crossing a bridge with puffy clouds and a sailboat in the distance.

The others lakes on the airline's list are Bemidji, Geneva, George, Harriet, Hiawatha, Irving, Hubert, Independence, Jefferson, Minnetonka, Mille Lacs, Nokomis, Minnewashta, Pepin, Superior, Ripley, Washington, Virginia, Vermilion and Winona, along with Lake of the Clouds, Lake of the Isles and Lake of the Woods.

Herman has designed logos and promotional materials for corporate clients but is maybe best known for iconographic depictions of U.S. landmarks and other places that have moved him, according to his numericpress.com site. His many visual offerings include a "Landmark Series MN" that includes St. Paul's Cathedral Hill, Como Park and James J. Hill House.