The Democratic governor said on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that road and bridge projects in 28 communities across the state could have been completed with the federal funds, but now will be delayed.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is ready to use the funds, Dayton said, but cannot do it because House Transportation Chairman Tim Kelly, R-Red Wing, objected.

"If that objection stands, we will have to wait until the next legislative session" that begins Jan. 3, the governor said, adding that most likely a transportation funding bill would not pass until near the May adjournment date.

In an interview, Kelly disagreed, saying Dayton called Wednesday's news conference to divert attention from a growing health insurance controversy that Republicans blame on Dayton and other Democrats.

Kelly said he was "disappointed" that Dayton and key aides told reporters that the delay in funding would stall road work. The chairman, who is retiring from the Legislature, said that Transportation Commissioner Charlie Zelle himself told him there would be no problem if the funds were approved by the 2017 Legislature.

The federal funds were part of a $140 million request the Dayton administration made to the Legislative Advisory Committee to approve money Washington sent to Minnesota. The committee can approve unexpected federal spending in the state when the Legislature is not in session.

Nothing else on the list drew any opposition, Commissioner Myron Frans of Minnesota Management and Budget said. A key committee chairman, like Kelly, can stop a spending request to the LAC from proceeding.

Kelly said that the size of the transportation spending request "is unprecedented." He said the Legislature should fold it into its transportation funding package next year, or even could pass it separately early in the year, but in either case lawmakers should make the decision.

A bill that contained funding for transportation projects died earlier this year over disputes between Republicans and Democrats about how to fund them and what to fund. The bill would have approved spending much of the federal money.

Kelly said that transportation officials did not discuss the issue with him. However, Dayton said one of his aides and Kelly exchanged voice messages but never actually talked to each other. Kelly said he sent an aide a text asking if she had any questions about his rejections of the federal funds, and she replied that she did not.

Dayton, in a letter to Kelly, urged him to reconsider his objection before he retires from the Legislature at the end of the year.

"Do not end your legislative career acting as an obstructionist to needed progress on highways, roads and bridges," Dayton wrote.