Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule in effect

The rule took effect on Oct. 15 and continues through April 15, 2017.

To prevent heating disconnection, customers must first contact their utility to establish and maintain a monthly payment plan. All electric and natural gas companies are required to offer Cold Weather Rule protection.

Under the Cold Weather Rule, customers who have a combined household income at or below 50 percent of the state median income ($47,194 for a family of four) are not required to pay more than 10 percent of their household income toward current and past heating bills. Others are also eligible to arrange a Cold Weather Rule payment plan.

More information on the Cold Weather Rule is available at the Public Utilities Commission website at https://mn.gov/puc/consumers/shut-off-protection.jsp or by calling (800) 657-3782.