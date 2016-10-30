Minnesota Senate District 9 candidate guide

Party affiliation: Republican.

What do you want to accomplish if elected? Pass tax relief similar to what 89 percent of all legislators voted for during session but Gov. Dayton vetoed in June. Repeal MNsure health care and offer solutions that work. Provide funding for roads and bridges.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? Tax relief for farmers, small business owners, veterans, and more, was agreed upon and should already be in place. If necessary, we can override a governor's veto during next year's session. MNsure replacement could include being allowed to purchase plans without mandated coverages to reduce premiums. We could also give a tax deduction for those who have to buy their own health insurance. Eliminating all health care related taxes would lower health insurance costs. A $700 million bonding bill for roads similar to what almost passed in June would be the first step for transportation. Permanent funding is also important.

What abilities or qualifications separate you from your competition? Why are you the best candidate for the job? My business background helps me understand how government can help, or hurt, job creation. My eight years of experience as a legislator has allowed me to move into positions of leadership and influence our area. I was chief author of the legislation that exempts military pensions from state income tax showing my interest and support for veterans. I best fit the values of our area. I'm pro-life, endorsed by MCCL, my opponent is pro-choice. I'm endorsed by Farm Bureau, NRA and GOCRA, Minnesota Family Council, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, and NFIB (largest advocate for small business).

Jason Weinerman

Current employment: State Government (Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources).

Public office experience: No elective office experience.

Party affiliation: DFL.

What do you want to accomplish if elected? I am running for office to reconnect the state government with the interests of the people. I want to return Minnesota's government to one that is driven by grassroots citizens' ideas where the state government supports local decision making and problem-solving to meet the community's needs."

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? I would work to redesign state programs and departments to provide for a focus on grassroots problem-solving rather than a top down mandate system. I would move the state toward providing a foundation for local support rather than as a barrier to getting things done.

What abilities or qualifications separate you from your competition? Why are you the best candidate for the job? I have more than 10 years of service within Minnesota's state government. I have seen how state and local government can work really well to meet the interests of the local communities. I work as a connector and a facilitator to see that things get done at the local level. My understanding of the state and local government relations provides me with experience for knowing how government operates on the ground and how we can make it work better.