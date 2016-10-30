Minnesota House District 9A candidate guide

Party affiliation: DFL.

What do you want to accomplish if elected? When elected, I will work to pass a transportation bill within the first 30 days of the session, build a budget that supports the lives and livelihoods of our region and ensure both access and equity for our region so that our needs and interests are represented in legislation.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? First, I will consult with and listen to the voters of 9A to hear their concerns and get their input on proposed bills. Next, I will work collaboratively across the aisle in order to ensure that we are moving forward with the jobs we were all elected to do. I will work hard to move high-speed broadband initiatives into action so that each of us in the region has access to information and resources as a viable competitor in the global marketplace. Lastly, I pledge to be present, voting on bills so that I am representing the people of 9A.

What abilities or qualifications separate you from your competition? Why are you the best candidate for the job? I have lived in both Todd and Wadena counties and have worked with schools throughout the region, allowing me to see first-hand the needs and interests of our area. I am passionate about representing all the interests of our great region and believe I know this region better than my opponent. As a transformational leader in public education, I have learned to collaborate with others to work strategically towards a shared mission. Given the partisan gridlock that prevented bills getting passed last session, we must be able to put aside politics and work together to get the work done.

John Poston

Current employment: Co-owner 3 Cheers Hospitality.

Public office experience: Mayor of city of Lake Shore.

Party affiliation: Republican.

What do you want to accomplish if elected? I believe we need more business people and fewer politicians in St. Paul. I will advocate for tax simplification, tax reform and tax relief. I will defend our Second Amendment rights. I will be involved in committee work that is most important to my district and for rural Minnesota.

Specifically, how would you accomplish your goals? I will be there and work hard in St. Paul for my district. I will be there to do the committee work and I will be there to vote. My priorities will be the priorities of my district. I will address issues with a business/common sense approach, with less government. I have 40-plus years of retail management experience. I am a small business owner. I will work for tax simplification. I will fight for better health care options for individuals, families and businesses—MNsure is not working.

What abilities or qualifications separate you from your competition? Why are you the best candidate for the job? I am currently the mayor of Lake Shore. I am endorsed by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fund PAC and the Minnesota Farm Bureau PAC. I have an extensive business background. I own a small business and am co-owner of 3 Cheers Hospitality (includes Prairie Bay, Sherwood Forest Lodge, Lost Lake Lodge Restaurant). I will be able to work across party lines to get things accomplished. I will take my responsibility as a Minnesota State Representative very seriously. I will put the time and effort into being present, being engaged and I am committed to my district's priorities.