Capitol Chatter: Trump last to make Minnesota ballot

It is not a Minnesota State Fair without politics, and Republican Chairman Keith Downey delivered on Thursday, July 25, 2016, when he said he felt his party booth volunteers will be safe from Democrats who harrassed presidential candidate Donald Trump supporters last week. (Forum News Service photo by Don Davis)

Some headlines and social media posts made it sound like Donald Trump's name might not be on the Minnesota ballot on Nov. 8.

That remains a possibility, but only if a judge orders his name removed.

Former state Republican official Michael Brodkorb, now a blogger, warns that "voters should prepare themselves for lawsuits to be filed to challenge if Minnesota Republicans followed the law to get his name on the ballot."

State GOP Chairman Keith Downey told reporters at the State Fair that the party forgot to elect alternate electors, those people who actually pick a president in the country's Electoral College process. But the party's constitution allows the Republican State Central Committee to do that, he said, and everything is good since the committee voted on the issue Wednesday night.

"Lots of people on social media have lots of opinions," Downey said, brushing off any hint of a problem.

Brodkorb, however, says state law requires a convention, not the committee, to pick alternate electors.

Monday is the deadline for Secretary of State Steve Simon to finish the presidential part of the ballot, and predictions are that a lawsuit could come soon after that.

The issue has attracted some national attention.

The Fix, on the Washington Post Website, offered the headline: "How Donald Trump almost missed the ballot in Minnesota (and what that says about his campaign)."

A story by Amber Phillips explains that candidates for other parties—Legal Marijuana Now, American Delta, Democratic, Green, Libertarian and Independence—were on the ballot, but at that point not Trump.

Despite Downey's explanation, the Post says, "the bottom line is still this: The state Republican Party messed up—and Trump was the one who took the hit."

"It'd be pretty embarrassing for a major-party nominee to miss the ballot in a state..." Phillips wrote. "But to some degree, Trump has set himself for this sort of headache. He has largely outsourced the nuts and bolts of running his presidential campaign to the Republican Party, which in turn outsources a lot of the work to its state chapters."

She says that the Trump "hands-off approach" opens the campaign up for errors.

Dayton orders pollinator protection

Gov. Mark Dayton has ordered his Agriculture Department to restrict pesticides thought to kill pollinators such as bees.

In a Friday executive order, the governor said the department is to immediately begin to only allow neonicotinoid pesticides to be used when there is "an imminent threat of significant crop loss." It was not immediately clear how the order will be enforced or how big an impact it will have.

Dayton specifically ordered state agencies to stop using those pesticides whenever possible and told department heads to make sure state land is attractive to bees and other pollinators.

Insects, especially bees, pollinate crops, a vital part of the state's agriculture industry. But pollinators have been dying off, with much of the blame placed on neonicotinoid pesticides, although that suggestion remains under debate.

"Bees and other pollinators play a critical role in supporting both our environment, and our economy," Dayton said. "This order directs state government to take immediate action to alleviate the known risks that pollinators face. It also will create a new taskforce to study the issues impacting pollinators and recommend long-term solutions."

'We did good work'

Minnesota legislators are under attack from many directions for failing to enact tax cuts and fund public construction projects.

But Republican House members are firing back, essentially saying they did good work in the legislative session that ended in May even though they will not get the chance to return to a special session to complete their work.

Several GOP lawmakers sent news releases within the past week emphasizing a bill that freezes, and in some cases reduces, many state college and university tuitions.

"A good education is key to becoming a productive member of today's work force, but it's an expensive endeavor..." Rep. Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin, said in his version of the news release. "We made sure to continue student grants, tuition relief, loan forgiveness and scholarships."

Sex offender release OK'd

A Minnesota sex offender could be the first one released from a state treatment program with no conditions.

But the state could appeal the court decision to release 26-year-old Eric Terhaar, who has been in the sex treatment program six years for crimes he committed as a juvenile.

Terhaar has been in a program that sex offenders who have completed prison sentences sometimes are sent. They remain there indefinitely and so far no one has been completely released, although some got out under heavy security.

A Supreme Court appeals panel ruled that Terhaar does not need the intensive treatment the Minnesota Sex Offender Program offers. The panel openly wondered if he ever should have been committed to the program.

A federal judge has ruled the program, with more than 700 patients, unconstitutionally keeps people after their prison terms expire. State officials disagree with the decision, but at the same time are looking for ways to release some patients.

The state must decide in less than two weeks whether to appeal the Terhaar decision.