Services offered will be medical care, intensive psychotherapy, recreational programming, full-time nursing care, educational services and a higher staff to patient ratio.

Northwood Children’s Services is the first of three such facilities planned in the next two years, eventually providing 150 beds for children who need these critical services. The Hills Youth and Family Services announced in June that they are building a new 60-bed facility in East Bethel, a northern Twin Cities suburb, that is expected to open in late fall 2019. Clinicare Corp. plans to operate an approximately 40-bed program beginning this fall at a location to be determined, outside of the metro area.

Gov Mark Dayton proposed the facilities in 2015 to address gaps in mental health services.