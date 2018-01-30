Stunning sunrise over Stuart Lake

Skip to main content
Kay Lukken snapped this photo at sunrise over Stuart Lake in Henning Jan. 30, 2018.
News
science and nature
Stuart Lake
Henning
Kay Lukken
Sunrise
