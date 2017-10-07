Injuries sustained in two-vehicle accident on Highway 10

Jenna Marie Petersen, 24, of Sioux Falls, S.D. was southbound on Highway 75 in a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox. After stopping at a stop sign she proceeded to cross Highway 10 and was struck by an eastbound 2014 Kia Sedona driven by Donna Lee Wiirre, 71 of Iron, Minn.

The accident took place at 2:18 p.m. Wiirre's airbag was deployed. Petersen's airbag was not deployed.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Road surface conditions were wet at the time of the collision.

No alcohol was involved. The Wadena Police Department responded to the accident call along with Tri-County ambulance personnel.