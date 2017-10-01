Calling all snowmobilers: MnUSA Region 9 to host fall workshop
MnUSA Region 9 will host a fall workshop Oct. 27-29 at Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail.
There will be an evening reception Friday prior to the snowmobile instruction certification course beginning at 6:30 p.m. To sign up for the course, call Charles Chadbourne at (218) 841-6517 by Oct. 20.
MnUSA committee meetings will be held Saturday followed by several workshops including: Polaris Rider-X, Using Facebook and Other Social Media, DNR Roundtable, and Benefits of Being a MnUSA Club. An evening banquet with guest speaker Brian Nelson, USXC owner will finish the evening.
Executive board elections will take place Sunday at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Board of Directors meeting.
To register for the workshop and for more information on the cost, contact Janet or Steve Widness at jwstulk@prtel.com or go to MnUSA Region 9's Facebook page for a registration form.
To book a room at Thumper pond, call (877) 294-7981.