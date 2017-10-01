MnUSA committee meetings will be held Saturday followed by several workshops including: Polaris Rider-X, Using Facebook and Other Social Media, DNR Roundtable, and Benefits of Being a MnUSA Club. An evening banquet with guest speaker Brian Nelson, USXC owner will finish the evening.

Executive board elections will take place Sunday at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Board of Directors meeting.

To register for the workshop and for more information on the cost, contact Janet or Steve Widness at jwstulk@prtel.com or go to MnUSA Region 9's Facebook page for a registration form.

To book a room at Thumper pond, call (877) 294-7981.