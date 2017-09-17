Search warrant uncovers drug grow

According to the report, on the morning of Aug. 31, agents with the West Central Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, aided by members of the sheriff's office, executed a search warrant at a residence on County Highway 54, near 500th Avenue.

Inside, authorities located 59 marijuana plants and several firearms, all of which were seized as evidence. Street value of the product is estimated as exceeding $150,000 and investigation into the growing operation is ongoing.

Anyone with information which may be relevant to the incident should contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at (218) 998-8555.